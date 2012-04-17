FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five more bodies identified from Concordia wreck
April 17, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

Five more bodies identified from Concordia wreck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, April 17 (Reuters) - Five more people who died in the wreck of the Costa Concordia - two Germans, two Americans and one Italian - have been identified, officials said on Tuesday.

The five, whose bodies were found late last month, were identified as Barbara and Gerald Heil of the United States, Christina Mathi and Norbert Josef Ganz of Germany, and Giuseppe Girolamo, an Italian.

The ship, owned by Carnival Corp , capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting rocks on Jan. 13. At least 30 people died and two are still unaccounted for.

The salvage operation to move the wreck is expected to begin next month.

The operation to pump more than 2,300 tonnes of fuel out of the vessel was completed last month.

