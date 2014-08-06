FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bones found on Costa Concordia may belong to last unaccounted-for victim
August 6, 2014 / 5:27 PM / 3 years ago

Bones found on Costa Concordia may belong to last unaccounted-for victim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Divers have found human remains in the wreck of the Costa Concordia and will check whether they belong to the one person still unaccounted for 2 1/2 years after the luxury liner sank, Italian authorities said on Wednesday.

Russel Rebello, an Indian who worked as a waiter on the ship when it hit rocks and sank off the Tuscan coast in January 2012, killing 32 people, is the only victim of the disaster whose body has not yet been found.

Rebello’s relatives have been informed of the findings on the third deck of the ship, which is due to be broken up for scrap after being towed from Tuscany to the northern port of Genoa in July.

It is also possible that the remains belong to Maria Grazia Trecarichi, whose body was eventually found in the wreck in October last year and whose family has also been told about the new findings, the civil protection authority said.

The sinking of the Concordia, a floating hotel as long as three football pitches laid end-to-end, prompted a chaotic night-time evacuation and one of the largest maritime salvage operations in history. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

