Italy's Consob summons Moody's after bank downgrade
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Consob summons Moody's after bank downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob has summoned U.S. rating agency Moody’s for questioning after it downgraded 26 Italian banks overnight, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

No date has been set for the meeting yet.

Italy’s banking and business community responded angrily earlier on Tuesday to Moody’s mass downgrade of Italian banks, calling the move irresponsible and an assault on the austerity-hit country as it struggles with an economic crisis.

Italian banks, already battling with shrinking demand and soaring bad loans, suffered a further blow as the U.S. agency slashed the credit ratings, adding to their difficulties in raising funds.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

