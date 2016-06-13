Italy market watchdog head says accusations against him groundless

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - The head of Italian market watchdog Consob said on Monday he acknowledged that pressure had been brought to bear on him from some members of government, but called the basis of those charges groundless.

Earlier on Monday Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Consob had committed "grave errors" in its oversight of bond sales by banks to retail clients.

In a statement, Consob Chairman Giuseppe Vegas said the criticism directed against him, which also included calls for him to resign, was based on media reports that he had already responded to.

"I believe I have shown the accusations made against me are groundless," he said. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak)