FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy cooperative banks vow to block reform on voting rules
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

Italy cooperative banks vow to block reform on voting rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - An association representing Italian cooperative or popolari banks vowed on Thursday to do everything possible to block government’s decree that aims to change their shareholder voting rules.

The government on Tuesday approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake. The decree affects Italy’s 10 biggest cooperative banks

In a statement after a meeting of the main cooperative lenders, the National Association of Popolari Banks said: “(We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the decree falls through.”

It said the move, which comes into force immediately but must be approved by parliament within 60 days to become law, would hurt lending to households and small businesses and risked handing over ownership of the cooperative lenders to big foreign banks. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.