Popolari advisers suggest weighted voting rights if reform goes through

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The association of Italy’s cooperative banks, which the government is set to reform, said that its advisers had suggested introducing a voting system that could favour smaller investors if the current reform plan went ahead.

The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in January approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders in Italy’s ‘popolari’ banks equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake.

The decree, which must be approved by parliament in 60 days to remain in force, is aimed at transforming the 10 largest popolari banks into joint-stock companies.

Assopopolari said in statement that the plan may clash with Italy’s constitution.

However, if it went through and the popolari banks were forced to become joint-stock companies, experts hired by the association had suggested adopting a weighted voting system that rewarded "shareholders with limited/long-standing shareholdings."