FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi ready to call confidence vote on cooperative bank reform
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Renzi ready to call confidence vote on cooperative bank reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stuck by plans to shake up Italy’s cooperative banks on Tuesday, and said he was ready to call a confidence vote to pass a decree reforming the sector.

In January, the government approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake.

The move came into force immediately, but must be approved by parliament within 60 days to become law.

“Parliament can improve it, but I see no reason for not getting past the one-man, one-vote principle,” Renzi said on “Porta a Porta”, a talk show on RAI state TV.

The move affects the 10 biggest cooperative, or “popolari”, banks. Analysts said the reform could trigger mergers and acquisitions in the sector. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.