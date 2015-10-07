UPDATE 2-Renzi's reform of Italian banks sees off first legal challenge

* Court rules against suspension of reform

* Court will rule on merit of suits against reform on Feb. 10

* Reform aims to reduce number of banks, encourage mergers (Adds new court ruling, context, background)

By Valentina Consiglio and Andrea Mandala

ROME/MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A landmark reform aimed at reducing the number of cooperative banks in Italy and making them more efficient has seen off its first legal challenge, sources said on Wednesday.

The reform is a pillar of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s agenda to shake the euro zone’s third-biggest economy out of the doldrums and modernise its crowded banking system to make it more profitable and revive lending.

It is expected to lead to a wave of mergers between mid-sized lenders that could create Italy’s third biggest bank, after Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

However, the changes face resistance from some shareholders and local vested interests that have long held sway over the country’s cooperative banks, known as “popolari”.

The reform scraps ownership and voting limits and makes it easier for the top 10 cooperative banks to be taken over.

A series of lawsuits have been filed to have the legislation frozen and eventually dropped. However, a regional administrative court ruled on Wednesday against a request, filed by a group of shareholders in UBI and other cooperative banks, for an immediate suspension of the new rules, a judicial source said.

In other claims, small shareholders decided themselves to drop the suspension request, the judicial source and a legal source said.

As a result, the reform can go ahead as planned, at least for the time being, and the court will only rule on Feb. 10 next year on the issue.

Had the suspension been granted on Wednesday, the reform would have been dealt a heavy blow and likely plunged into a protracted limbo.

UBI has called an extraordinary shareholder meeting for Saturday to vote on changes to its bylaws dictated by the reform - the first bank to do so.

Shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the lender’s transformation into a joint-stock company, scrapping a mutual status that grants shareholders in the bank one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.

Shares in UBI and other cooperative banks affected by the changes, such as Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano turned positive on Wednesday after news the reform had overcome the first legal hurdle.

Banks have until the end of 2016 to comply with the new rules but the legislation still faces a number of legal challenges that are likely to delay its full implementation and the merger deals that are expected to accompany it.

Several bankers have said that aside from the lawsuits, merger talks between the main popolari banks are also failing to bear fruit because of disagreements on where headquarters should be located and who should be in charge of the combined groups.

Two bankers told Reuters last week they did not expect any deal to materialise before spring or even summer 2016, and several banks have indicated their shareholders will only be asked to approve the changes in the second half of next year.

On Feb. 10, the administrative court could rule to dismiss the claims against the reform or decide to send the case to Italy’s constitutional court. Separately, the Lombardy regional government has filed a claim with the constitutional court, arguing that the reform violates the Italian constitution. (Additional reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi, editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)