Three more bodies found on Italian shipwreck

ROME, March 22 (Reuters) - Three more bodies have been found on the half-submerged wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, bringing the confirmed number of dead to 28, a spokeswoman for Italy’s Civil Protection agency said on Thursday.

The giant vessel capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting rocks on Jan. 13. Four people are still unaccounted for.

Prosecutors have accused captain Francesco Schettino of causing the accident by bringing the multi-storey Costa Concordia, which was carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew, too close to the shore. (Reporting By Antonella Cinelli. Writing by Catherine Hornby.)