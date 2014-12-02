FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novartis says Italian court upholds collusion allegations
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 2, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Novartis says Italian court upholds collusion allegations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said a regional court in Italy had upheld a decision by Italian antitrust authorities which found Novartis and Roche colluded in anti-competitive practices.

Novartis said on Tuesday it had only been verbally informed of the decision linked to the use of Novartis’ Lucentis and Roche’s Avastin and could not comment on the regional administrative tribunal of Lazio’s rationale at this stage.

“Novartis firmly rejects the accusations of anti-competitive practices and any allegations of anti-competitive behavior are unfounded and without merit. We will take all necessary steps to appeal this decision to the appropriate Italian courts,” the group said in an emailed statement.

Roche also said it strongly disagreed with the court’s decision. “We reiterate that the charges are unfounded and will appeal the verdict. There was no collusion with Novartis,” it said in an emailed statement.

In March, the Italian Competition Authority (ICA) said the two Swiss firms colluded to try to stop cancer drug Avastin being used to treat a serious eye disease, and fined the companies 182.5 million euros ($226 million).

1 US dollar = 0.8070 euro Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.