UPDATE 1-Italy December EU-harmonised CPI revised up to +0.7 pct y/y
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy December EU-harmonised CPI revised up to +0.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds period, sector breakdowns)
    ROME, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer
prices (HICP) rose a revised annual 0.7 percent in December,
compared with a 0.6 percent estimate, national statistics office
ISTAT said on Tuesday, and an unchanged 0.3 percent on the
month.
    The inflation rate for all of 2013 came to 1.3 percent,
compared with 3.3 percent in 2012, confirming preliminary
estimates. It was the slowest full-year rate since 0.8 percent
in 2009.
    ISTAT also confirmed preliminary data for the main domestic
price index (NIC), which rose 0.2 percent on the month and 0.7
percent on an annual basis.
    ISTAT gave the following details: 
    
    The EU-harmonised index (HICP): 
     
                            DEC       NOV       OCT  
 Monthly change             0.3      -0.3       0.1
 Yr/yr inflation            0.7       0.7       0.8 
 Index (base 2005=100)    120.1     119.7     120.1 
     
    The NIC index: 
 Monthly change             0.2      -0.3      -0.2 
 Yr-on-yr inflation         0.7       0.7       0.8 
 Index (base 2010=100)    107.2     107.0     107.3 
 
    Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at
0.9 percent year on year on the NIC index in December, down from
1.2 percent in November. No core inflation data is available for
the HICP.
    
    ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the
HICP:
    
    Sector                         m/m     yr/yr 
    Food                           0.7      1.4 
    Alcoholic drinks, tobacco      0.0      1.1 
    Clothing                       0.1      0.7 
    Housing, electricity, fuel     0.4      0.5 
    Domestic goods                 0.0      1.1 
    Health spending                0.0      1.3 
    Transport                      1.1      0.8 
    Communications                -0.1     -9.7 
    Recreation                     0.4      1.5 
    Education                      0.0      1.4 
    Hotels, restaurants           -0.5      1.0 
    Other goods, services         -0.2      0.1

 (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Naomi O'Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
