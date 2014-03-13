FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Feb HICP revised down to 0.4 pct y/y
March 13, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Italy Feb HICP revised down to 0.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in February and were down 0.3 percent from the previous month, national statistics office ISTAT said on Thursday.

The month on month figure confirmed ISTAT’s preliminary estimate issued last month, while the 0.4 percent annual rate was revised down from a preliminary 0.5 percent.

ISTAT confirmed its preliminary data for the main domestic price index (NIC) to show a fall of 0.1 percent on the month and an increase of 0.5 percent on an annual basis.

ISTAT gave the following details:

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

FEB JAN DEC Monthly change -0.3 -2.1 0.3 Yr/yr inflation 0.4 0.6 0.7 Index (base 2005=100) 117.2 117.6 120.1 The NIC index: Monthly change -0.1 0.2 0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation 0.5 0.7 0.7 Index (base 2010=100) 107.3 107.4 107.2 Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 1.0 percent y/y on the NIC index in February, stable at January’s rate. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

