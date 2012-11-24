FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train hits van in southern Italy, killing six
November 24, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Train hits van in southern Italy, killing six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A train hit a van in southern Italy on Saturday, killing at least six people, the Italian fire service said on Saturday.

The van was waiting for the safety barriers to be opened manually at a crossing near Rossano in the Calabria region when it was hit by the train, Italian news agencies reported.

A landowner and Romanian clementine-pickers travelling in the vehicle were among the victims, they said.

None of the 12 people on board the small regional train were injured, but some were in a state of shock, a fire service spokesman said. (Reporting by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alison Williams)

