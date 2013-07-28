FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coach plunges off viaduct in Italy, several dead, injured
July 28, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Coach plunges off viaduct in Italy, several dead, injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - Several people died after a coach plunged at least 15 metres off a viaduct in southern Italy on Sunday, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported that at least seven people had been killed when the coach, carrying about 40 people back to Naples from a pilgrimage in the southern region of Campania, crashed off the viaduct.

The fire service spokesman could not confirm the number of victims but said rescue operations were continuing and that four young children had been pulled alive from the stricken coach.

“The situation is dramatic,” he said, adding that several other vehicles had also been involved in the accident. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alistair Lyon)

