UPDATE 1-At least 24 dead after coach plunges off viaduct in Italy
July 28, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-At least 24 dead after coach plunges off viaduct in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates number of victims)

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - At least 24 people died on Sunday after a coach plunged more than 15 metres off a viaduct in southern Italy, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Eleven people have been pulled out alive from the stricken coach and taken to hospital, some with serious injuries, the spokesman said.

The coach was carrying more than 40 people back to Naples following a pilgrimage in the southern region of Campania, Italian daily La Repubblica reported.

“The situation is dramatic,” said the fire service spokesman, adding that several other vehicles had also been involved in the accident. Rescue operations are ongoing. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Philip Barbara)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
