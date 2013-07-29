UPDATE 2-At least 36 dead after coach plunges off viaduct in Italy

(Adds details)

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - At least 36 people died after a coach plunged more than 15 metres (49 feet) off a viaduct in southern Italy on Sunday, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Eleven people were pulled out alive from the stricken coach and taken to hospital, some with serious injuries, the spokesman said.

Rescue operations are ongoing, he said.

The coach was carrying about 48 people back to Naples after visiting Telese Terme in the southern region of Campania, Italian daily La Repubblica reported.

“The situation is dramatic,” the spokesman for the fire service said, adding that several other vehicles were also involved in the accident. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alistair Lyon, Philip Barbara and Stacey Joyce)