MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian regional lender Credito Valtellinese has finalised a sale of a 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) bad loan portfolio and could announce it shortly, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Creval Director General Mauro Selvetti said in May he expected the bank to close the sale of a 1.5 billion euros in gross bad loans in the first half of the year.