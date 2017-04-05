FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Creval seen marketing 150 mln euro junior bond, 8.5 pct coupon
April 5, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 5 months ago

Italy's Creval seen marketing 150 mln euro junior bond, 8.5 pct coupon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized bank Credito Valtellinese is offering a subordinated bond worth 150 million euros ($160 million) with a 10-year maturity and an 8.5 percent coupon, market sources said.

One of the sources said the issue was a "club deal" and would be offered to a group of investors.

Credito Valtellinese had tried to boost its Tier2 capital with a subordinated debt issue back in September but had not managed to place the bond after holding a roadshow to present it to investors. ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Francesca Landini)

