Intesa CEO calls for decisive EU action

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - European leaders must act decisively to counter irrational and volatile financial markets, the head of Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday, urging joint debt issues at a European level.

In an article for the Wall Street Journal, Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani contrasted Italy’s situation with Spain’s and said markets were irrational in punishing Italian banking stocks following an aid deal for Spanish lenders.

“Spain’s and Italy’s underlying industrial conditions could not be more different - and yet the markets still insist on bracketing the two countries together,” he wrote in the article published on Thursday.

Cucchiani said banks in Italy had good capital bases, balance-sheets and funding capabilities as well as liquidity. The country runs a primary surplus and can boast one of the world’s highest wealth-to-GDP ratios, he said.

“It is clear that current markets are being driven more by sentiment than reality,” Cucchiani said.

Italy has seen its borrowing costs rise sharply on the back of Spain’s banking and budget troubles.

Ahead of a crucial summit of European Union leaders at the end of June, Cucchiani urged them “to be proactive rather than reluctantly and indecisively reactive”.

“Unless we want to remain in thrall to volatile financial markets, where rationality is a slave to fear, we deserve and expect our political masters to do better,” the CEO said.

“It is time to acknowledge that political delays create higher spreads and higher borrowing costs that suffocate the real economy.” (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by David Holmes)