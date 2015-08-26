FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cucinelli posts 12 pct rise in H1 core profit
#Apparel & Accessories
August 26, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

Cucinelli posts 12 pct rise in H1 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brunello Cucinelli reported on Wednesday a 12 percent rise in recurring first-half core earnings helped by stronger sales especially in North America, the main market for the Italian luxury group.

Cucinelli said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 33 million euros ($38 million) in January-June. That compares with 30 million euros a year earlier excluding proceeds from a property sale in the first half of 2014.

Like-for-like sales in the first 33 weeks to Aug. 16 rose 5 percent, Cucinelli said in a statement.

“The sales campaign for the Spring/Summer 2016 is virtually finished, with particularly good results,” Cucinelli said forecasting double-digit growth next year.

First-half revenues rose 14 percent with North American sales soaring 26 percent partly thanks to the strength of the U.S. dollar. Stripping out the impact of currencies group sales rose 9 percent. ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
