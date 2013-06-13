Italy's Saccomanni sees no more fiscal tightening this year

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday he did not expect the government would pass further measures to rein in the budget deficit this year even though a prolonged recession was hitting tax revenues.

When asked if corrective measures would be needed to meet this year’s deficit target of 2.9 percent of output, Saccomanni told Reuters in parliament: “I don’t think so.”

Saccomanni had earlier told lawmakers in the Senate that economic weakness was taking a toll on tax revenues and in particular on sales tax as consumer spending slumps.

He said the government would wait until after the German election in September before updating its economic targets. By then recent market turbulence, which has pushed up Italy’s borrowing costs and “which we would have happily done without,” will hopefully have settled, he added. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones.)