7 months ago
Italy arrests two for hacking into email accounts of ECB's Draghi, former Italy PM Renzi
January 10, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 7 months ago

Italy arrests two for hacking into email accounts of ECB's Draghi, former Italy PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Italian police arrested two people on Tuesday for hacking into thousands of email accounts, including those of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and former prime minister Matteo Renzi.

"There were tens of thousands of email accounts hacked, and among them were accounts belonging to bankers, businessmen and even several cardinals in the Vatican," Roberto Di Legami, director of the specialised cyber police unit that conducted the investigation, told Reuters.

How the information may have been used is still under investigation, he said. It is still not clear exactly how much information was collected and how important it may have been, he said.

Police have sequestered a server in Rome containing thousands of files, but 99 percent of the data was stored in the United States, Di Legami said. The information will be shipped back in coming days but it will take some time before it can be analysed. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie)

