Italy's 5-yr debt costs rise to highest since Oct 2012
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 10:29 AM / in 5 years

Italy's 5-yr debt costs rise to highest since Oct 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy had to pay its highest yield since October 2012 to sell a new five-year bond at an auction on Wednesday as worries over the country’s political stalemate weighed on investors’ sentiment.

The treasury sold 3.91 billion euros of the new bond maturing June 2018 at a rate of 3.65 percent, up from 3.59 percent it paid on similar paper at a sale on Feb. 27, two days after Italy’s inconclusive national election.

Rome also sold 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds with a yield of 4.66 percent, at the lowest level since January 2013, down from 4.83 percent at an end-February sale.

