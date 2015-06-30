FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek fears push Italy 10-yr auction yields to highest since Oct 2014
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Greek fears push Italy 10-yr auction yields to highest since Oct 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs jumped to their highest since October 2014 at an auction on Tuesday as fears that Greece might leave the euro after a referendum on EU-prescribed reforms fuelled risk aversion among investors.

The treasury raised a total of 6.785 billion euros from three bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7 billion euro range

Italy sold a 10-year bond due in June 2025 at an average 2.35 percent yield, up from 1.83 percent it paid in last month’s placement. The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly to 1.35 from 1.44 at an end-May sale.

Rome placed a five-year bond due in May 2020 at 1.25 percent versus 0.85 percent a month ago. Demand was 1.62 times the amount sold, up from a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.48 last month.

A floating-rate CCTeu bond due in June 2022 fetched an average 1.08 percent yield, up from 0.78 percent. The sale was covered 1.25 times against 1.55 times. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.