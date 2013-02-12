FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's 1-yr borrowing costs rise at auction as election looms
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Italy's 1-yr borrowing costs rise at auction as election looms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year borrowing costs rose at an auction on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding the election scheduled on Feb 24-25 cooled investor appetite for the country’s debt.

Debt costs on this maturity remained, however, well under the highest level seen last year when they reached a peak of 3.97 percent in June.

The treasury sold 8.5 billion euros of one-year bills, paying a yield of 1.09 percent, the highest since December.

One month ago Rome had issued a similar bill at a yield of 0.86 percent, which was the lowest level since January 2010.

Italy will face a more challenging test on Wednesday when it will offer investors floating rate notes and fixed-coupon bonds, including a 30-year BTP paper it last issued in May 2011. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.