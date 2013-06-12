FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's one-year debt costs at highest since March
June 12, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Italy's one-year debt costs at highest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year debt costs rose at an auction for the first time in three months, confirming sentiment towards risky assets has soured amid nervousness over global monetary stimulus and a German court hearing assessing the ECB’s bond buying scheme.

Investors demanded on Wednesday a return of 0.96 percent to buy 7 billion euros ($9.29 billion) of one-year Italian government bills, up from a yield of 0.70 percent they bagged at a similar sale one month ago.

This was the highest yield since March, but remained well below a peak of nearly 4 percent reached in June 2012 before the European Central Bank pledged to buy bonds of weaker euro zone countries.

