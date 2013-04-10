FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's 1-yr debt costs fall to lowest since January
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's 1-yr debt costs fall to lowest since January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year borrowing costs fell to the lowest level since January at an auction on Wednesday, with some investors betting on a euro zone interest rate cut in the coming months while chances of an early economic recovery in the region are fading.

Rome sold 8 billion euros ($10.5 billion) of one-year bills paying a rate of 0.92 percent, much lower than a yield of 1.28 percent paid at a mid-March sale.

Italian borrowing costs have now fallen back to levels seen before an inconclusive end-February election that has so far prevented the country from forming a new government.

Rome also sold 3 billion euros of three-month bills at a yield of 0.24 percent. The treasury last sold three-month bills in October 2012, paying a rate of 0.77 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.