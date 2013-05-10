FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's 1-yr borrowing costs fall to euro-era low
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Italy's 1-yr borrowing costs fall to euro-era low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s one-year funding costs tumbled on Friday to their lowest level since the introduction of the euro as bets of further monetary easing in the euro zone continued to fuel appetite for assets offering higher returns than German debt.

At a regular auction the treasury sold 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of bills maturing May 2014 at 0.70 percent, down from the 0.92 percent Rome paid at a similar sale one month ago.

Italy also placed 3 billion euros of bills maturing on Dec. 13, 2013 at an interest rate of 0.39 percent.

These short-term assets, dubbed ‘flexible bills’, are issued by the treasury from time to time to cover seasonal liquidity needs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.