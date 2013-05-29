FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's 6-mth debt costs rise to highest since March
May 29, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's 6-mth debt costs rise to highest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s short-term debt costs rose to their highest level since March at an auction on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic data rekindled investor concerns the Federal Reserve could soon scale back its stimulus programme.

The treasury placed 8 billion euros of six-month bills at 0.54 percent.

At a similar auction one month Rome had paid 0.50 percent ago, a record low since the introduction of the common currency.

The treasury will face a tougher test on Thursday when it offers five and 10-year bonds for up to 5.75 billion euros.

