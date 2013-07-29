FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's six-month debt costs fall to lowest since May
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Italy's six-month debt costs fall to lowest since May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s short-term borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since May at an auction on Monday, thanks to large debt redemptions in the next few days.

The treasury sold 8.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) of bills maturing on January 31, 2014, paying a yield of 0.8 percent, down from 1.05 percent at a similar sale at the end of June.

Demand was 1.47 times the offer at Monday’s sale, compared with a bid-to-cover of 1.36 last month.

Monday’s sale brings Italian short-term debt costs back to levels seen at the end of May, when the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hint it would turn off the taps started to push yields up both for peripheral and core bonds.

On the longer part of the Italian yield curve some tensions emerged as Rome will offer a new 10-year bond and will tap five-year paper for up to 6.75 billion euros on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.