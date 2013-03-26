UPDATE 1-Italy's six-month debt costs lowest since January

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s six-month debt costs fell to their lowest level since January at an auction on Tuesday as big redemptions offset market worries about the possible implications of Cyprus’s bailout.

The treasury sold 8.5 billion euros of bills maturing on Sept. 30, 2013 at a rate of 0.83 percent. That was much lower than the 1.24 percent yield Italy paid at a similar sale on Feb. 26, one day after Italy’s inconclusive national election.

Demand was 1.64 times the offer amount, up from a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.44 at the end-February auction.

“It was a positive sale that confirmed how easily the market can digest Italian issuance on the shorter-dated debt,” said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed income strategist at ING.

“The market has faith in the full support of the European Central Bank with its bond buying plan and believes Rome will keep its budget in order.”

The Treasury has now sold around 16.25 billion euros of bills in March, less than the 19 billion euros of short-dated debt it is due to repay this month.

The lower yield suggested investor sentiment towards Italy has not been affected by the political gridlock that has followed February’s poll. Rome is likely to face a tougher test on Wednesday, however, when it sells up to 7 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds.

Pier Luigi Bersani, leader of the centre-left PD party whose alliance won a majority in the lower house of parliament, is in talks with parties this week to see if he can form a government. It is unclear how Bersani could secure a majority in the Senate.

Italian 10-year yields rose on Monday on market worries that the Cyprus bailout, which wiped out some senior bank bondholders and will impose big losses on large depositors, could be a model applicable to other states that get into difficulty.

Yields were steady on Tuesday, however, and the bill sale appeared unaffected by the Cyprus bailout, which saved the island’s banking system and keeps the euro zone intact.

The Netherlands, one of only four euro zone countries still holding a full set of triple-A credit ratings, also raised funds on Tuesday, selling 2.225 billion euros of five-year bonds.