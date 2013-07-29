UPDATE 1-Redemptions help Italy's 6-month debt costs to lowest since May

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s short-term borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since May at an auction on Monday, thanks to large debt redemptions in the next few days.

Some 10 billion euros of Italian bills are due to be repaid on Wednesday, while 25 billion euros of bonds mature on Thursday, with some Spanish debt also expiring this week.

“Italy is in the best position in the euro zone in terms of remaining funding needs to be met this year,” a Milan trader said, while cautioning that the bond market is becoming volatile as August approaches.

Italy has already raised around 80 percent of its 2013 funding target and its debt costs have been lower on average than last year.

On Monday, the treasury sold 8.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) of bills maturing on January 31, 2014, paying a yield of 0.8 percent, down from 1.05 percent at a similar sale at the end of June. Demand was 1.47 times the amount offered, compared with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.36 last month.

Monday’s sale brings Italian short-term debt costs back to levels seen at the end of May, when the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hint that it would turn off the liquidity taps started to push yields up both for peripheral and core bonds.

On the longer part of the Italian yield curve some tensions emerged as investors made room for new 10-year bonds and a tap of five-year paper the treasury will offer on Tuesday.

“The country suffers a bit because of its weak government,” the trader said, adding that the risks weighing on the governing coalition increased volatility in an already choppy market.

On Tuesday, Italy’s highest appeals court will hear former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s final appeal against a four-year prison sentence and a ban from public office for tax fraud.

Berlusconi, who leads the centre-right People of Freedom party, said on Sunday he would not bring down the government if the court rejects his appeal, but more instability could be on the cards for the already shaky coalition.