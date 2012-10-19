FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail buyers behind majority of orders for Italy's jumbo bond
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Retail buyers behind majority of orders for Italy's jumbo bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury said on Friday 84 percent of orders received for its jumbo BTP Italia bond were for less than 50,000 euros, suggesting strong demand from retail investors for the 18-billion-euro record debt sale.

The treasury added that 9 percent of total orders came from foreign buyers and institutional investors had also shown an interest in the sale.

Proceeds from the offering made it the biggest single debt offering in Europe.

The Treasury offers a coupon of 2.55 percent on the four-year BTP Italia bond that will pay a return linked to the index measuring Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
