FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy debt costs fall to lowest since Oct. 2010 after govt formed
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Italy debt costs fall to lowest since Oct. 2010 after govt formed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s five- and 10-year borrowing costs fell to their lowest level since October 2010 at an auction on Monday as new Prime Minister Enrico Letta named a coalition government, ending two months of political stalemate.

The treasury sold all of its planned 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of 10-year bonds at 3.94 percent, well below the yield of 4.66 percent it paid at a similar sale one month ago.

Rome also issued all the 3 billion euros of five-year bonds it wanted to place, paying a return of 2.84 percent, down from 3.65 percent paid at an auction at the end of March.

Letta is expected to win the backing of his own centre-left Democratic Party and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right People of Freedom party in a confidence vote due to take place at 3 p.m local time. (1300 GMT).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.