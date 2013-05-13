FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's 3-year debt costs fall under 2 pct, lowest since Jan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 13, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's 3-year debt costs fall under 2 pct, lowest since Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s three-year debt costs fell under 2 percent, the lowest level since January, at an auction on Monday that showed investors were keen on taking on more risk in exchange for higher returns.

Rome sold the top-planned amount at the triple-bond sale, of its planned 5.25-8 billion euros.

Expectations the European Central Bank will do more to help the euro zone’s economic recovery continued to fuel yield-hunting, analysts said.

Italy issued 3.5 billion euros of three-year bond at 1.92 percent, down from 2.29 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

It also sold 1.5 billion euros of a fixed-rate bond maturing March 2026, paying a rate of 4.07 percent, and 3 billion euros of Euribor-linked certificates CCTeu. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.