Italy's 3-year debt costs rose to highest since March
June 13, 2013 / 9:32 AM / in 4 years

Italy's 3-year debt costs rose to highest since March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s three-year borrowing costs rose to their highest level since March at an auction on Thursday, as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon slow the pace at which it creates new money triggered selling pressure on riskier assets.

Rome sold 3.42 billion euros of three-year bonds at 2.38 percent, up from 1.92 percent it paid at a mid-May sale.

This was the first time in three months Italy had to pay more at an auction on its three-year debt.

The treasury also issued 1.5 billion euros of 15-year bonds at 4.67 percent. This compared with a yield of 4.68 percent it paid at the previous sale two months ago.

Along with fixed-income bonds, Rome placed two floating rate certificates, bringing the total debt sold to 7.83 billion euros compared with a targeted range of 5.5-8.0 billion euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
