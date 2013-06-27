FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy long-term debt costs rise to three-month high
June 27, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Italy long-term debt costs rise to three-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s five- and 10-year debt costs edged up to a three-month high at an auction on Thursday, echoing the rise seen in the yields of shorter-dated debt after the Federal Reserve laid out plans to slow monetary support.

Market sentiment, however, has improved since the beginning of this week and demand for the Italian bonds was decent, allowing Rome to sell all it wanted at the last of end-month debt auctions.

Investors bought 2.5 billion euros ($3.25 billion) of 10-year bonds, cashing in a return of 4.55 percent, up from the 4.14 percent they received one month ago on the same paper.

This was the highest yield since March. Demand was 1.46 times the offer, up from a bid-to-cover of 1.38 at the previous sale.

Rome also sold 2.5 billion euros of five-year bonds, with a yield of 3.47 percent, up from 3 percent.

