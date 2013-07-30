FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy sells top-planned amount of long-term debt at lower yields
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Italy sells top-planned amount of long-term debt at lower yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy attracted comfortable demand for five- and new 10-year bonds at an auction on Tuesday despite uncertainty stemming from an upcoming court ruling on a tax fraud conviction against former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The treasury placed the top-planned amount of 6.75 billion euros ($9 billion) and borrowing costs fell compared with the previous sale.

Rome paid a yield of 4.46 percent on the first tranche of its bonds maturing on March 1, 2024. It was the lowest interest rate since May.

This compares with an interest rate of 4.55 percent it had to offer at the end-June sale to sell bonds coming due May 1, 2013.

The treasury also issued five-year paper at a yield of 3.22 percent, down from the 3.47 percent of the previous auction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.