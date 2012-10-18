UPDATE 1-Italy borrows record amount with inflation-linked bond

(Adds comment, background)

* BTP Italia raises 18 billion euros, way above expectations

* Demand mostly from small domestic retail investors

* Largest single sale of an Italian bond

By Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy sold a whopping 18 billion euros of an inflation-linked BTP bond aimed at retail investors this week, the highest amount ever reaped in a single debt offering.

Proceeds from the BTP Italia issue, which ran for four days and ended on Thursday, were way above those of previous sales of the same bond and could be used by Rome to almost entirely plug additional funding needs of 20 billion euros ($26 billion) this year.

“It’s the biggest result ever for a single bond sale,” a Treasury spokesman told Reuters.

Foreign investors who feared Italy’s 2 trillion euros of public debt could make it the biggest casualty of the 3-year-old euro debt crisis are only cautiously resuming purchases of the country’s long-dated debt after it came close to financial disaster last year.

The treasury recently raised its 2012 borrowing target to 460-465 billion euros from 440-450 billion euros because of a deeper-than-expected economic recession.

It did not set a target for the inflation-linked bond sale, although back-of-the-envelope forecasts did not exceed 5 billion euros. Demand came mainly from domestic savers who bought the bond online or at their bank.

“We can see from the small size of single contracts that retail buyers took the lion’s share of orders” said a trader at one of top Italian banks.

Analysts said the sale was helped by the recent easing of tensions on debt markets and showed the treasury could rely on a large pool of small domestic investors.

“Commitments from euro zone policymakers to preserve the euro managed to persuade these buyers to bet on Italian debt,” said Luca Cazzulani, bond strategist at UniCredit.

Italian bond yields have fallen sharply since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July he would do whatever it took to save the euro. The ECB has since promised to buy the bonds of weaker euro zone countries caught in the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

That has helped in particular lower the borrowing costs of Italy’s short-term bills, prompting investors to seek better returns by putting their money on longer maturities. One-year borrowing costs, for example, nearly halved to come in 1.94 percent at an auction in mid-October.

“In recent months interest rates on Italian bills have dipped, pushing retail investors out of short-dated paper and towards longer-dated paper with more attractive yields,” said Alessandro Giansanti, bond strategist at ING.

The Treasury fixed last week a minimum coupon of 2.55 percent for the fourth tranche of its BTP Italia bond that will pay a return linked to the index measuring Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco.

The final coupon will be announced on Friday.

Analysts calculated that even if Rome does not raise it above 2.55 percent, the return offered by the linker maturing October 2016 is bigger than the yield paid on comparable bonds - a four-year fixed-rate BTP and the euro zone inflation linked bond maturing Sept. 16.

“The minimum coupon fixed last week has become much more interesting after three days of rally for the debt of euro zone peripheral countries,” said the trader.

Italy has so far carried out roughly 82 percent of the planned issuance for this year.

After an heavy amount of redemptions in October, when 37 billion euros of bills and bonds come due, Rome will face redemptions worth 56 billion euros in December.

The BTP Italia sale that ended on Thursday was the third of this kind this year. Previous sales totalled 7.3 billion euros in March and a disappointing 1.7 billion euros in June. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)