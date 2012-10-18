UPDATE 2-Italy to curb debt issuance after bumper bond sale

* BTP Italia raises 18 billion euros, way above expectations

* Most ever raised for single debt offering in European mkts

* Treasury says institutional investor also took part

* Treasury to curb issues, says debt crisis waning (Recasts, adds Treasury comment, details, background)

By Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy will reduce the amount of debt it issues between now and the end of the year after breaking records with a bumper sale of its inflation-linked retail bond, the head of debt management at the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury raised 18 billion euros from its four-year BTP Italia bond which ran from Monday to Thursday, the most ever raised in a single debt offering on European markets.

The result far exceeded previous sales of the same bond and Rome could use the revenue to almost entirely plug its additional funding needs of 20 billion euros ($26 billion) this year.

“This issue will allow us to cut back the issues in the next two months,” Maria Cannata, debt management chief at the Treasury, told Class CNBC in a television interview.

“There won’t be big changes in the timing of the auctions but we’ll certainly have to make revisions as far as how much we issue and what instruments are concerned,” she said.

The Treasury recently raised its 2012 borrowing target to 460-465 billion euros from 440-450 billion euros because of a deeper-than-expected economic recession.

Since it came close to financial disaster last year, foreign investors who feared Italy’s 2 trillion euros of public debt could make it the biggest casualty of the 3-year-old euro debt crisis have been only cautiously resuming purchases of the country’s long-dated debt.

The bond was aimed mainly at the retail market but Cannata said funds and other institutional investors had also shown a big interest.

“The retail component of individual investors was certainly very significant but in these past two days the institutional part saw a jump that was absolutely unexpected,” she said.

The success of the issue was also a sign that the worst of the euro zone debt crisis is now over, she said.

“The turnaround probably happened at the beginning of September and what we’re probably doing now is managing this new phase.”

The Treasury did not set a target for the inflation-linked bond sale, though back-of-the-envelope forecasts did not exceed 5 billion euros.

DOMESTIC SUPPORT

The bond will pay a return linked to the index measuring Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco. The coupon was set at 2.55 percent.

Despite Cannata’s satisfaction at the involvement from large investors, market participants said purchases came mainly from domestic savers who bought the bond online or at their bank.

“We can see from the small size of single contracts that retail buyers took the lion’s share of orders,” said a trader at one of Italy’s biggest banks.

Analysts said the sale was helped by the recent easing of tensions on debt markets and showed the Treasury could rely on a large pool of small domestic investors.

“Commitments from euro zone policymakers to preserve the euro managed to persuade these buyers to bet on Italian debt,” said Luca Cazzulani, a bond strategist at UniCredit.

Italian bond yields have fallen sharply since ECB President Mario Draghi said in late July he would do whatever it took to save the euro. The ECB has since promised to buy the bonds of weaker euro zone countries caught in the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

That has helped lower the borrowing costs of Italy’s short-term bills, prompting investors to seek better returns by putting their money on longer maturities. One-year borrowing costs, for example, nearly halved to come in 1.94 percent at an auction in mid-October.

However, Cannata said the ECB’s potential intervention plan had little to do with the success of the BTP Italia issue, as the four-year maturity of the bond is above the limit of 3-years on the paper the ECB has said it would buy.

“In recent months interest rates on Italian bills have dipped, pushing retail investors out of short-dated paper and towards longer-dated paper with more attractive yields,” said Alessandro Giansanti, a bond strategist at ING.

Analysts calculated that the return offered by the linker maturing October 2016 is bigger than the yield paid on comparable bonds - a four-year fixed-rate BTP and the euro zone inflation linked bond maturing Sept. 16.

Italy has so far carried out roughly 82 percent of its planned issuance for this year.

The BTP Italia sale that ended on Thursday was the third of this kind this year. Previous sales totalled 7.3 billion euros in March and a disappointing 1.7 billion euros in June. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, Elvira Pollina, Gavin Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Andrew Osborn)