Italy head of debt says bail-in rules may encourage buys of govt bonds

ROME, Nov 30 (Reuters) - So called ‘bail-in’ rules that impose losses on bank shareholders and bondholders if a lender needs to be rescued may promote purchases of Italian government bonds, the head of public debt said, as they make debt issues by banks more risky.

Maria Cannata, head of debt at Italy’s Treasury, said the new rules, which enter into force from January, could encourage investors to buy “slightly longer dated” government bonds. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Crispian Balmer)