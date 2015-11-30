FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy head of debt says bail-in rules may encourage buys of govt bonds
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 2 years ago

Italy head of debt says bail-in rules may encourage buys of govt bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 30 (Reuters) - So called ‘bail-in’ rules that impose losses on bank shareholders and bondholders if a lender needs to be rescued may promote purchases of Italian government bonds, the head of public debt said, as they make debt issues by banks more risky.

Maria Cannata, head of debt at Italy’s Treasury, said the new rules, which enter into force from January, could encourage investors to buy “slightly longer dated” government bonds. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.