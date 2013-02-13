Italy sells 1.43 bln euros of 5-yr floating rate CCTEU notes

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Italy sold 1.43 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of its floating rate CCTEU certificate, paying a yield of 2.55 percent at an auction on Wednesday.

One month ago at a similar sale the treasury issued the five-year floating rate certificates at a yield of 2.17 percent.

Demand came in at 1.39 times the offer, down from a bid-to-cover of 2.77 percent one month ago.

Rome was also offering three-, 15- and 30-year papers with a maximum planned amount of 6.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting By Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)