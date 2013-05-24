UPDATE 1-Italian firms tap debt market as bank lending dries up

* First time issuers coming to Italian corporate debt market

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - More Italian companies are set to tap the debt market for the first time this year, hoping to attract yield-hungry investors and find alternative sources of funds as bank lending dries up.

Out of the 25 bonds sold by Italian companies this year, 8 were from first-time issuers, lured by lower borrowing costs and tax incentives for smaller Italian businesses that turn to capital markets to finance themselves. Last year only two new names hit the Italian debt market out of a total of 37 bonds.

Italy’s corporate debt market has long been the preserve of big firms, with smaller ones relying on the banks for funding. But that is changing as banks slash their loan books and a more upbeat mood in financial markets makes it easier for medium-sized companies to sell bonds at affordable rates, bankers said.

“Today the market is wide open for everyone,” said Francesco Rossi Ferrini, senior country officer for Italy at JP Morgan.

Bankers expect at least four or five bond issues by Italian companies by the summer, including a hybrid bond for 1.5-2 billion euros by Enel, Italy’s biggest utility.

Three of those could be newcomers, said Gabriele Vianello, head of primary markets in Italy for BNP Paribas-BNL Corporate Investment Banking, whose team oversaw the market debut of business credit data company Cerved and vending machine firm IVS Group this year.

“While last year Italy’s capital market was made by large deals from frequent issuers, this year will probably be marked by more small-sized deals,” Vianello said.

He predicts Italian companies will issue 50 billion euros ($64.4 billion) of debt this year, up from 46 billion in 2012, with non-financial businesses accounting for roughly 20 billion.

The Italian state railways Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday it had mandated Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, UniCredit and JP Morgan to arrange a debut medium-term note programme worth up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion). A first issue of the programme is expected by the end of July, Ferrovie said.

Italy’s main postal operator Poste Italiane could be another newcomer on Italy’s debt market in the near future.

Poste Italiane has mandated Banca IMI and Deutsche Bank to sound out investors at the beginning of June on the possible launch of an inaugural bond, said a source close to the matter.

NO STRINGS ATTACHED

IVS Group launched its first bond, for 200 million euros, last March, with a 7.1 percent coupon and maturing in 2020.

“You can’t really borrow from banks over seven years and, if you find a lender, the loan comes with a number of covenants that greatly limits a company’s room for manoeuvre,” said Marco Gallarati, head of investor relations at IVS.

Bankers said fears of domestic political uncertainty had subsided after the formation of a government in April following two months of political stalemate.

“From mid-April there has been a significant tightening of the spreads for Italian issuers,” said Waleed El Amir, head of strategic funding and investment portfolio at Unicredit.

The premium 10-year Italian government bonds offer over safer German Bunds fell to 250 basis points in May from around 450 basis points in August 2012, before the European Central Bank pledged to buy bonds from weaker euro zone countries.

“Bond markets have become an affordable alternative to bank lending and we expect a number of new issues before the end of July,” said Pantaleo Cucinotta, head of Debt Capital Markets at Banca IMI.