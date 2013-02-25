FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's 2-yr borrowing costs rise slightly ahead of vote
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's 2-yr borrowing costs rise slightly ahead of vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year borrowing costs rose slightly on Monday, showing investors were cautious few hours ahead of the results of a wide open general election.

The treasury sold 2.818 billion euros ($3.71 billion) of two-year zero-coupon bonds, just below a maximum planned amount of 3 billion euros. It paid a yield of 1.682 percent, up from 1.43 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

Demand was healthy and borrowing costs at auction came out below secondary market level of 1.80 percent.

Exit polls soon after 1400 GMT could spark an initial market reaction with a relief rally seen likely if preliminary results hint to a pro-reform centre-left government.

On Monday Italy offered also two inflation-linked BTPei bonds maturing September 2021 and September 2026 respectively.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.