7 months ago
DBRS cuts Italy sovereign rating to BBB (high) from A (low)
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 13, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 7 months ago

DBRS cuts Italy sovereign rating to BBB (high) from A (low)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ratings agency DBRS on Friday cut Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low) in a move which could raise borrowing costs for struggling Italian banks.

DBRS, the only major agency who had a rating in the A band for Italy, said its decision reflected uncertainty over the country's ability to pass reforms, continuing weakness in the banking system, and fragile growth.

It attached a stable trend to its new BBB (high) rating. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)

