9 months ago
November 28, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 9 months ago

ECB's Draghi says Italy debt sustainable, no room for complacency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy's public debt is sustainable but there is no room for complacency and the government should respect European budget rules, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.

"The Italian debt is sustainable," Draghi told an EU parliamentary committee.

"That does not mean there is room for complacency," he later added. "Therefore it's important the country lives up to its commitments under the Stability and Growth Pact." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

