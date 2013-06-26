Derivatives caused no losses to Italy accounts-economy minister

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy has not lost any money in derivatives contracts cited by newspapers on Wednesday, the economy minister said on Wednesday, saying media reports that Rome faced 8 billion euros in losses were down to a misunderstanding.

“There is a big misunderstanding, there is no loss,” Fabrizio Saccomanni said. “There has been no damage to public accounts.”

Newspapers the Financial Times and La Repubblica reported that Italy faced billions in potential losses on derivatives contracts restructured at the height on the euro zone crisis.