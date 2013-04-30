Italian bonds draw strong demand at supplementary sale

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italy drew strong demand for five- and 10-year bonds at an extra sale on Tuesday with investors continuing to show a healthy appetite for its debt after a new government was formed.

Banks acting as primary dealers on Rome’s debt bought 450 million euros apiece ($589.5 million) of the two bonds, which mature in June 2018 and May 2023, respectively. Italy’s primary dealers can request more of a bond the day after a regular auction with the same terms and pricing.

Demand was around 2 billion euros for each issue.

The treasury sold 6 billion euros of the two bonds on Monday and yields fell to their lowest level since October 2010 as the new left-right coalition, which won parliament’s final approval on Tuesday, ended two months of political stalemate.

On Monday, Rome placed 1.2 billion euros of six-month bills at a supplementary sale. It drew no demand for zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds at an extra auction on April 26. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)