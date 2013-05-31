Italy draws strong demand for 10-yr bonds at extra sale

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy drew strong demand for five and 10-year bonds at an extra debt sale on Friday after a rise in yields at a regular auction increased the appeal of its longer-dated paper.

Banks acting as primary dealers on the Italian bond market bought 412.5 million euros ($538.50 million) of five-year bonds and 450 million euros of 10-year paper, absorbing the whole amount put on sale.

Italy’s long-term debt costs edged up at an auction on Thursday for the first time in three months, adding to signs that a 10-month-long rally in vulnerable euro zone bonds may be faltering.

Primary dealers on Italy’s debt market can request additional amounts of a bond the day after a regular auction under the same conditions and pricing.

Rome sold 1.2 billion euros of six-month bills at a supplementary sale on Thursday, while it issued only 1 million euros of inflation-linked BTPei bonds on Wednesday.