FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy draws strong demand for 10-yr bonds at extra sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

Italy draws strong demand for 10-yr bonds at extra sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italy drew strong demand for five and 10-year bonds at an extra debt sale on Friday after a rise in yields at a regular auction increased the appeal of its longer-dated paper.

Banks acting as primary dealers on the Italian bond market bought 412.5 million euros ($538.50 million) of five-year bonds and 450 million euros of 10-year paper, absorbing the whole amount put on sale.

Italy’s long-term debt costs edged up at an auction on Thursday for the first time in three months, adding to signs that a 10-month-long rally in vulnerable euro zone bonds may be faltering.

Primary dealers on Italy’s debt market can request additional amounts of a bond the day after a regular auction under the same conditions and pricing.

Rome sold 1.2 billion euros of six-month bills at a supplementary sale on Thursday, while it issued only 1 million euros of inflation-linked BTPei bonds on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.7660 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.