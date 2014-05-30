Foreign purchases of Italian bonds jumped in Q1 - BOI

ROME, May 30 (Reuters) - Net purchases of Italian government bonds by foreign investors jumped in the first three months of this year, according to data published by the Bank of Italy on Friday.

Foreign investors bought a net 37 billion euros ($50.4 billion) of Italian bonds in the first quarter of this year compared with a net 13 billion euros in all of 2013.

Net purchases in the first quarter of 2013 amounted to 11 billion euros, the Bank of Italy said, confirming a renewed appetite for the country’s government debt as the euro zone crisis faded.

Foreign investors had shed Italian debt massively in the last months of 2011, when the country was at the centre of the sovereign debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Francesca Landini)