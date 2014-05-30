FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign purchases of Italian bonds jumped in Q1 - BOI
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Foreign purchases of Italian bonds jumped in Q1 - BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 30 (Reuters) - Net purchases of Italian government bonds by foreign investors jumped in the first three months of this year, according to data published by the Bank of Italy on Friday.

Foreign investors bought a net 37 billion euros ($50.4 billion) of Italian bonds in the first quarter of this year compared with a net 13 billion euros in all of 2013.

Net purchases in the first quarter of 2013 amounted to 11 billion euros, the Bank of Italy said, confirming a renewed appetite for the country’s government debt as the euro zone crisis faded.

Foreign investors had shed Italian debt massively in the last months of 2011, when the country was at the centre of the sovereign debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.